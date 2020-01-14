The 24-year-old provided a urine sample on November 19, 2019, during his participation at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid - which took place from November 18-24.

According to the ITF, the sample was found to contain prohibited substances Ligandrol and Stanozolol, having been tested by the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada.

World No. 78 Jarry was charged with the violation on January 4, and was provisionally suspended with effect from January 14.

A statement from ITF added: "Mr. Jarry had (and retains) the right to apply to the Chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear his case why the Provisional Suspension should not be imposed, but has chosen not to exercise that right to date."

Jarry statement in full: 'I will be working very strongly to prove my innocence'

“I would like to use this opportunity to address what just happened to me,” said Jarry on Instagram.

“Last November, while I was playing Davis Cup for Chile, I underwent two urine tests. The first one was clean but the second one detected two banned substances.

“The levels of these substances are so incredibly low that they are equivalent to a trillionths of a gram, levels so low that neither substances could have provided me any performance enhancing benefit.

“I would like to let you know that I have never deliberately or intentionally taken any banned substance in my career as a tennis player and in fact, I am complete opposed to doping.

“Therefore, I will dedicate these next days and weeks fully to determine where these substances came from so my legal team and I can clarify this situation completely.

“This has caught me and my loved ones by absolute surprise and what I would like to de beyond proving my innocence (no doubt about that) is to in the future use what is happening to me as an example for all the young athletes, so that cases like this never happen again.

“I saw this because it strongly looks like a cross-contamination case for the use of multi-vitamins made in Brazil, which my doctor recommended I take since they were guaranteed to be free from banned substances.

“My legal team and I will be working very strongly to prove my innocence and for this I have offered my full cooperation to the ITF.”

***

Jarry played earlier this year in the ATP Cup for Chile, where he lost to Dusan Lajovic, Lloyd Harris and Benoit Paire in the round-robin stage.

He missed out on this week's Adelaide International after losing his qualifier to Tommy Paul on Sunday.