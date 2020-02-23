Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final

After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6 6-4 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.

Nishioka clinched the victory with his second match point when Humbert fired a forehand wide. It was the third time this week he has won from a set down.

Nishioka will go for his second ATP Tour victory on Sunday when he faces the winner of Saturday's late semi-final between second seeded Milos Raonic of Canada and American fourth seed Reilly Opelka. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Sandra Maler)