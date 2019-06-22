No fourth Mallorca final for Sevastova as Kenin advances

Second seed Sevastova had reached all three previous finals at the grasscourt tournament that became part of the WTA calendar in 2016 -- winning the title once.

But 20-year-old Kenin, who reached the last 16 in the French Open this month, ended that run as she stepped up a gear in the deciding set to storm to victory and inflict only a third loss in 19 matches for Sevastova on the Santa Ponsa lawns.

She has gone one stage further than last year when she reached the semi-finals as a qualifier and will face either Wimbledon champion and top seed Angelique Kerber or Swiss Belinda Bencic in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)