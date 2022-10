Tennis

'No one dominantes like Serena and Venus Williams did' - Coco Gauff ahead of WTA Finals 2022

Coco Gauff: "Obviously, when Serena and Venus (Williams) were playing they were pretty much dominant players. But, I feel like now there's just a lot of new faces which is great because you never know who it is (that is favourite when you start a tournament. In general as a player, I have always felt that any person has a chance to win."

