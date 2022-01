Tennis

'No player is more important than an event' - Rafael Nadal on Novak Djokovic and Australian Open

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal says that no one player is important than any event when asked about the Novak Djokovic saga.

00:01:41, 22 minutes ago