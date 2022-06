Tennis

'Nobody wants to play against Serena' - Barbara Schett says players still 'scared' of 'rusty' Williams

Barbara Schett says Serena Williams will be “rusty” upon her Wimbledon return but the 40-year-old will still retain the fear factor for the rest of the tour. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:02:23, an hour ago