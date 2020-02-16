Ruud appeared on his way to an easy victory with his first-set domination but lucky loser Sousa made it a lot tougher in the second before falling 6-1 6-4.

The win is expected to propel the 45th ranked Ruud to world number 34 on Monday, the highest ranking ever by a Norwegian.

In doing so, Ruud will surpass his father and now coach Christian Ruud who was a former player on the tour and previous highest ranked Norwegian (39).

Casper RuudGetty Images

The eighth seed won all nine of his service games without facing a break point, He broke three times and won 43% of his return points.

Ruud broke in his first return game as Sousa, who had his left leg heavily wrapped, was wide on a cross-court forehand.

The 21-year-old claimed the set on a Sousa forehand down the middle long.

The second set was much closer as crowd favourite Sousa pulled within 4-5 before Ruud wrapped up the match on a forehand from well off the court by the Portuguese.