‘Not great picture for tennis’ - Marin Cilic on Novak Djokovic saga

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic said the Novak Djokovic saga is "definitely not great picture for tennis" on Friday in Adelaide, Australia. Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic was barred him from entering the country on Wednesday as the Australian Border Force rejected his medical exemption granted by Victoria state authorities.

00:01:57, an hour ago