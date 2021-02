Tennis

‘Not great’ – Rafael Nadal on back injury that threatens to derail his Australian Open

Back soreness is still bothering Rafael Nadal as he prepares for the Australian Open. The No. 2-ranked Nadal likes everything to line up perfectly, and he admitted on the eve of the year's first major "the whole positive feelings that I had" last week after coming out of 14-day quarantine have "now disappeared a little bit."

