Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics to reach the last 16 at the Paris Masters

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Novak Djokovic advanced to the last 16 at the Paris Masters following a three-set win over Marton Fucsovics on Tuesday. Djokovic secured a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win and next faces the winner of the all-French affair between Adrian Mannarino and Gael Monfils that takes place on Wednesday.

00:01:00, 15 minutes ago