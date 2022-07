Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

Highlights from Day 14 of The Championships at the All England Club as Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final to claim his 21st Grand Slam. Djokovic fended off a typically feisty Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) to claim his seventh Wimbledon crown.

00:02:54, an hour ago