Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome to lift 6th Italian Open and 38th Masters title

Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open on Sunday and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts. After missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:10, an hour ago