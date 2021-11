Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz to set up Paris Masters semi-final against Hurkacz

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Novak Djokovic strengthened his case for a record 37th ATP Masters 1000 as he eased past Taylor Fritz on Friday to advance to the ATP Paris Masters semi-finals. The world number one will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz next in Paris.

00:01:08, 31 minutes ago