Tennis

Novak Djokovic can't support 'crazy' Wimbledon decision to ban Russian players such as Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic says he can't support what he calls a "crazy" decision from Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players. The move has been criticised by the ATP and WTA tours, but All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt has explained why they felt it was the right option.

00:00:41, an hour ago