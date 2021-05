Tennis

Novak Djokovic claims 83rd ATP career title after Alex Molcan win on home clay in Belgrade

World number one Novak Djokovic completed his preparations for the 2021 French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 straight sets victory over Slovakia's Alex Molcan to claim the ATP Belgrade Open title on home clay - the Serb sealed both his 20th victory of this year and his 83rd career trophy following Saturday's win.

00:01:36, 6 minutes ago