Novak Djokovic claims first grass season win with success over Felix Auger-Aliassime at Hurlingham

Novak Djokovic kick-started his Wimbledon preparations with an easy exhibition win at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. Djokovic, in his first match since losing to Nadal in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, won, 6-2 6-1 against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

00:01:28, 17 minutes ago