Novak Djokovic is closing in on Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as world number one in the ATP Rankings after becoming just the second player to pass 300 weeks at the summit of men's tennis.

Djokovic leads Rafael Nadal atop the rankings by 180 points, having climbed back to the number one spot after winning the Australian Open - his 17th Grand Slam title - in February.

With only Federer ahead of him in terms of length as tennis' top-ranked tennis player, Djokovic, if he continues as he is, could overtake the Swiss great in March next year.

“This is one of my two biggest professional goals,” Djokovic said earlier this year. “To reach the record of, [and] surpass Roger's record for longest [time at] number one and win as many Slams as possible. I have been saying that before, so I'm working towards that.

I'm at a good place right now, in a good position. Hopefully I can stay healthy and continue to play well.

