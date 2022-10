Tennis

Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift Astana Open title

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic needed just 75 minutes to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, and lift the Astana Open title on Sunday. After victory in Tel Aviv a week ago, the Serb's ninth consecutive win earned the 35-year-old his 90th ATP title. And his eighth triumph in 10 meetings with the Greek was as convincing as the scoreline suggests. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:28, 42 minutes ago