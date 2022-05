Tennis

Novak Djokovic faces possible Rafael Nadal quarter-final after French Open 2022 draw at Roland-Garros

The 2022 French Open could see a quarter-final clash with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic potentially taking on his great rival, Rafael Nadal while rising star Carlos Alcaraz could await the winner in the equally tasty semi-finals after all three were drawn in the same half to present some intriguing match-ups. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

