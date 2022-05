Tennis

French Open 2022 Novak Djokovic - 'Goosebumps' from last year's triumph brings confidence of repeat success

Hear from 2021 French Open champion Novak Djokovic as he discusses the confidence of having won last year's tournament and how he will carry it into the 2022 edition. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:17, Yesterday at 16:54