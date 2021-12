Tennis

'Novak Djokovic is trying to get to Australian Open' - Dusan Lajovic at ATP Cup for Serbia

Dusan Lajovic on Novak Djokovic: "No. He just said that he's not coming to the ATP and is trying to get to the Australian Open. I mean he said 'I'm not coming guys to the ATP Cup, we'll see about the Australian Open,' I mean he didn't specify if he's coming or not but he's waiting for the decision."

00:00:48, 2 hours ago