Jannik Sinner is on the path to becoming a champion, says world number one Novak Djokovic.

He could come up against Djokovic in this week's Monte Carlo Masters should he beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Viñolas, and while Djokovic is an 18-time Grand Slam winner, he's taking nothing for granted against a player he's earmarked as a future champion.

ATP Monte Carlo Djokovic, Nadal talk positive but both face questions in Monte Carlo 2 HOURS AGO

"I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

It's really impressive. He's a very, very nice person. He's working really hard. He's devoted. He's got all the goods that he needs in order to become a champion.

"He's surrounded with very good people from tennis coach, fitness coach, physio. I know all these people from a long time ... He's in good hands."

In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles and made the quarter-finals of the 2020 French Open too at just the age of 18.

Jannik Sinner erreichte beim ATP-Masters in Miami das Finale Image credit: Getty Images

"There is a lot of the achievements that I'm sure he wants to achieve in his career as he's pointing out. He's very ambitious," the 33-year-old said.

"It seems like he's not satisfied with what he has achieved so far. He wants to do more, which is great to see there's the hunger in him."

WTA Miami Barty, Sinner shine, Next Gen fail to deliver - What did we learn from Miami Open? 05/04/2021 AT 15:46