But the 32-year-old Serbian has other targets in mind as the race to be the greatest of all time continues.

And when asked which record Djokovic would like to end his career with, he chose to challenge Federer's longevity.

“It's hard to pick one. I think I would like to play tennis for a long time,” Djokovic said.

“So I don't know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long.

“So hopefully you'll be seeing me around for many more years.”

Indeed, Federer has several age record including oldest world No 1 and oldest ever Grand Slam winner. And as Djokovic aims to fight for top prizes as long as possible, just four slams short of Federer's record 20 but six years younger, the Swiss' records may trade hands before the Serb's time is up.