Tennis

Novak Djokovic on chance of breaking Pete Sampras record at Paris Masters - 'It feels a little bit surreal'

Novak Djokovic: "Well, I'm very grateful to be in this position again, and that's one of the biggest motivations of why I will try to finish this season strong, and I have two big opportunities here (and then) in Turin. Let's see. Obviously, Pete Sampras has been one of my childhood role models, growing up, and matching his records (and) surpassing his records it feels a little bit surreal."

00:01:40, an hour ago