Tennis

Novak Djokovic on Naomi Osaka stance for French Open: 'Press conferences are part of the sport'

Novak Djokovic says he understands media conferences after matches can be unpleasant, after Naomi Osaka said she will not take questions from journalists at this year's French Open. The women's world No.2 said it is unfair to expect players to answer questions after a defeat, claiming it amounts to "kicking a person while they are down".

00:00:58, an hour ago