Tennis

Novak Djokovic on Paris Masters final opponent Holger Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'

Reaction from Novak Djokovic after he was taken the distance by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of the Paris Maters in the French capital on Saturday. The former world No. 1, seeded six in Paris, dominated the first set and dropped just one point on his serve in taking it 6-2 in 32 minutes. Djokovic will be seeking a seventh Paris Masters title of his career when he takes on Holger Rune.

00:01:18, an hour ago