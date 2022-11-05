Advertisement
Ad
Tennis

Novak Djokovic on Paris Masters final opponent Holger Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'

Reaction from Novak Djokovic after he was taken the distance by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals of the Paris Maters in the French capital on Saturday. The former world No. 1, seeded six in Paris, dominated the first set and dropped just one point on his serve in taking it 6-2 in 32 minutes. Djokovic will be seeking a seventh Paris Masters title of his career when he takes on Holger Rune.

00:01:18, an hour ago

Related

Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Tsitsipas fightback to reach Paris Masters final
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Tsitsipas fightback to reach Paris Masters final

00:01:37

Djokovic on Masters final opponent Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'
Tennis

Djokovic on Masters final opponent Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'

00:01:18

World No. 1 Alcaraz out injured for rest of season - 'I felt something wrong'
Tennis

World No. 1 Alcaraz out injured for rest of season - 'I felt something wrong'

00:01:21

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'
Tennis

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

00:01:03

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime
ATP Paris

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime

00:01:34

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul
ATP Paris

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul

00:01:02

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe
ATP Paris

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe

00:01:38

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal
Tennis

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal

00:01:17

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti

00:01:18

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov

00:01:28

More Tennis

Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Tsitsipas fightback to reach Paris Masters final
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Tsitsipas fightback to reach Paris Masters final

00:01:37

Djokovic on Masters final opponent Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'
Tennis

Djokovic on Masters final opponent Rune: 'He's a great guy, but he'll have a tough battle'

00:01:18

World No. 1 Alcaraz out injured for rest of season - 'I felt something wrong'
Tennis

World No. 1 Alcaraz out injured for rest of season - 'I felt something wrong'

00:01:21

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'
Tennis

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

00:01:03

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime
ATP Paris

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime

00:01:34

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul
ATP Paris

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul

00:01:02

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe
ATP Paris

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe

00:01:38

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal
Tennis

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal

00:01:17

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti

00:01:18

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov

00:01:28