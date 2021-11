Tennis

Novak Djokovic on surpassing Pete Sampras with new record - 'To pass my childhood idol is incredible'

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2021 Paris Masters. This victory saw the Serbian finish as the year-end world number one for a seventh time, surpassing the record of six he held with his childhood hero Pete Sampras.

00:01:34, an hour ago