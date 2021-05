Tennis

Novak Djokovic overcomes Mats Moraing to reach Belgrade Open quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic is into the quarter-finals of ATP Belgrade after an entertaining clash with Mats Moraing. The German sits 252 places below Djokovic in the world rankings, but played superbly in the second set to force a tie-break. Djokovic was in an angry mood, smashing his racket at one stage. The Serbian will play Federico Coria next.

00:01:30, 2 hours ago