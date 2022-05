Tennis

Novak Djokovic 'pleasantly surprised' with win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift 6th Italian Open

Novak Djokovic lifted his sixth Italian Open trophy on Sunday and acknowledged the win has come at just the right time. The 34-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) in Rome, to win his first trophy of the year and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts.

00:01:25, an hour ago