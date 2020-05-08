Not content with his unorthodox views on vaccinations, Novak Djokovic has touted another myth to his legions of followers… that polluted water can be purified with a positive mindset.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion was speaking to Chervin Jafarieh as part of his series 'The Self Mastery Project' on Instagram Live where they discussed the health benefits of good emotions.

And in a passage which prompted scorn, Djokovic made false scientific claims to push his controversial beliefs.

"It’s the connection that you’re talking about, the innate connection and really being present and being conscious of the moment and being conscious of the fact you’re drinking water," Djokovic said.

"I've seen people and I know some people that, through that energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they manage to turn the most toxic food or most polluted water, into the most healing water.

"Because water reacts and scientists have proven that, that molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said.

"I truly believe that we should continuously, every single day that when we sit, we sit without cameras, without phones … or even worse having nervous discussions and conflictual (sic) discussions at the table with your close ones during your meal."

It comes after Djokovic revealed he was against vaccination and would consider his future on the tennis tour if it was a stipulation to have one.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a suspension of the ATP and WTA tours until at least the summer, while Tennis Australia chief Craig has said he is concerned the 2021 Australian Open could be cancelled.

