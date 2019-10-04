Serbian Djokovic served with ruthless efficiency in his previous two matches and more of the same was on display as the 32-year-old fired eight aces and won 82 per cent of points on his first serve to swat aside fifth seed Pouille in 50 minutes.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Lucas PouilleGetty Images

Djokovic is playing in his first tournament since retiring from his US Open fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka because of a problem with his left shoulder.

He has now reached at least the semi-finals in six of his past seven tournaments going back to the Madrid Open in May.

Djokovic was devastating on return against Pouille, winning 61 per cent of his return points.

He also notched up an incredible 77 per cent win-rate on second-serve returns.

Pouille on the other hand, was unable to earn many free points on the Djokovic serve.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)