Novak Djokovic's career is in "serious danger" if he continues to remain unvaccinated, believes Carlos Moya, coach of Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic saw Nadal lift the Australian Open last month , in so doing edging ahead in the race to finish with the most Grand Slams.

The Serb had sought to take part in the Melbourne showpiece, but was deported just days before after a complicated saga involving his vaccination status.

Djokovic remains on 20 slams to Nadal's 21, and Moya thinks the Serb could slip further back given the difficulties of entering major tournaments as an unvaccinated player.

Talking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Moya said: "I don’t think Djokovic is anti-vaccines, but he has always maintained his right to choose.

"But now he finds himself in a difficult situation.

"I don't think Rafa's win will have changed anything in his mind.

"But it's clear that if he doesn't get vaccinated then he's going to fall behind in the battle he has fought so long for.

"I think it's going to be very difficult for him to compete in Grand Slam tournaments if he doesn't get vaccinated, and his career will be in serious danger."

Moya was courtside as Nadal secured his extraordinary comeback win in Melbourne against Daniil Medvedev, and praised his charge for managing to keep his cool at an era-defining moment.

"The incredible thing is how he took advantage of his opportunity," Moya said.

"Roger [Federer] had two match points to win the 21st Grand Slam [at Wimbledon in 2019] and could not take them.

"But Rafa knew how to recover from a bad start and control his nerves, despite knowing that he was facing a great opportunity in his career."

