Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for the Australian Open questioned by GB's Jamie Murray and Liam Broady

Novak Djokovic's medical exemption was questioned by GB's Jamie Murray and Liam Broady on Tuesday. Novak Djokovic will play in this month's Australian Open after he revealed on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to the first Grand Slam of the year. The nine-times Australian Open champion has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

00:00:53, 32 minutes ago