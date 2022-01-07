Tennis

Novak Djokovic's mother says 'Novak knows the whole of Serbia is standing behind him'

The mother of Novak Djokovic on Friday said the nine-time Australian Open champion was "mentally very stable" as he was forced to spend the Orthodox Christmas in a Melbourne detention hotel, working on his challenge against deportation. Djokovic, the top men's tennis player in the world, is seeking to fend off deportation over the country's COVID-19 rules and compete in the Grand Slam.

00:01:06, 2 hours ago