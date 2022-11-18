Tennis

Novak Djokovic says 'my mentality is to win every match' after epic battle with Daniil Medvedev at ATP finals

Reaction after Novak Djokovic maintained his winning run at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin on Friday, but was taken to the very limit by Daniil Medvedev in their final Red Group game. Djokovic, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, made sure of top spot with a 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) victory over his Russian opponent in a match that lasted more than three hours.

