Tennis

Novak Djokovic: 'Some you win, some you lose. It's okay, a very good week' after Paris Masters defeat to Holger Rune

Reaction from Novak Djokovic on Sunday after unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career, 3-6 6-3 7-5, in the final of the Paris Masters. 19 year-old Rune, a former training partner of the Serbian number six seed, fought back from a set down and 3-1 down in the decider and then saved six break points when serving for the match.

00:01:40, 37 minutes ago