Novak Djokovic has split from long-term coach Marian Vajda.

The 56-year-old Vajda had scaled back his role after Goran Ivanisevic was added to Djokovic's coaching staff for Wimbledon in 2019, accompanying his charge to fewer tournaments - but now comes the news of a clean break. Vajda did not attend the recent Dubai Tennis Championships nor accompany Djokovic to Melbourne for his ill-fated tilt at the Australian Open.

Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors revealed the development had actually been mutually agreed back in late 2021, with his report stating that Djokovic will retain the services of Ivanisevic, physiotherapists Ulises Badio and Miljan Amanovic, and fitness co-ordinator Marco Panichi.

That was Djokovic’s first tournament of the season and it is unclear where he will play next due to his inability to enter many tournaments without being vaccinated. He will not be able to play in either of the upcoming ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells or Miami respectively.

As well as losing the world No. 1 ranking, Djokovic has seen Rafael Nadal move ahead of him in the Grand Slam race this year after he won the Australian Open

Nadal lifted his 21st major title in Melbourne to edge one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

