Tennis

Novak Djokovic surprises ball kids at Laver Cup, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal prepare for doubles on court

It was a big surprise for the ball kids squad of Laver Cup when Novak Djokovic showed up at their meeting room on Thursday in London. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:44, 5 hours ago