Tennis

Novak Djokovic to face Rafa Nadal in the final at the Italian Open for sixth time

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Novak Djokovic will face Rafa Nadal in a mouth-watering final at the Italian Open after he came through in three sets against Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday. Djokovic secured a 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 victory to advance to Sunday's finale in Rome where he will look to secure the title for the sixth time.

00:01:15, 36 minutes ago