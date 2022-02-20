Novak Djokovic is excited by his return to competitive tennis and is ready to congratulate Daniil Medvedev should he become world tennis No. 1.

Djokovic is the current highest ranking player but the 34-year-old Serbian has suffered as a result of failing to compete in January’s Australian Open.

The world No. 1 was detained and then deported over a disagreement over his status as an entrant to Australia who was able to enter without a vaccination. As a result, he did not compete.

His first competitive action in 2022 is expected to be against Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Monday.

"It wasn't really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play," he said of his return from Australia. "I'm as well prepared as I possibly can be and excited to again be able to tour."

Djokovic also explained the impact of missing the Australian Open.

"There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia," he said. "It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country.

"Whatever tournament I'll be able to play I'll be trying to get to that country and play that tournament.

"I really can't choose. It's really about where I can go and play."

He was also stoic about the chance of losing his ranking to his Russian challenger.

"Eventually it's going to happen and if it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him," said Djokovic.

