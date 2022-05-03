Novak Djokovic is “getting back to his old self” and will be “ready for Roland Garros”, according to his former coach Marian Vajda.

Vajda and Djokovic parted ways after the ATP Finals last year, although the decision was not made public until March.

Djokovic has only played three tournaments this season as he has been unable to travel freely due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19. He was beaten in the Dubai quarter-finals, lost his first match at Monte Carlo, then made the final in Belgrade last month

He will be hoping for more time on court this week at the Madrid Open.

“He was not in great shape because of the problems at the beginning of year,” Vajda, who was with Djokovic for all 20 of his Grand Slam victories, is quoted as saying by Tennis Majors.

“He doesn’t have enough matches under his belt, and that is why he is now trying to play everywhere he can. He is getting back to his old self, even though in Belgrade final he still wasn’t in best shape.

“He might be struggling a bit in Madrid and Rome, but I think he will be ready for Roland Garros”.

Vajda is now working with world No. 47 Alex Molcan while Goran Ivanisevic is leading Djokovic’s coaching team.

Reflecting on the decision to split with Djokovic for a second time, Vajda said: “Novak and me are still friends, it was an amicable split. I told Goran that we will practise together in Paris.

“I did not tell Novak (about working with Molcan), but I did tell Goran, so I am sure Novak knows.

“It was a combination of various reasons: we have been together for a really long time and his decisions showed that he wanted to focus on Grand Slam tournaments – that is why he might think that it is not ideal to have so many people in his team. He wanted to reduce it and have only one coach.

“I don’t know for sure, because I never asked him, but I assume from my analysis of his tournament schedule, that he wanted to reduce his team, and he chose Goran Ivanisevic. It did not make sense for a coach to coach him only him on Grand Slams, because a coach needs a long-term plan”.

Vajda also revealed that he was contacted by agents of several top-10 players before agreeing to coach fellow Slovakian Molcan.

“I am glad that I will coach the best Slovakian player, it was the decisive factor,” he said.

“I have had a lot of offers after my cooperation with Novak ended, but I wanted to help a Slovakian player – it gave me new energy”.

