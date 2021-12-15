It’s been a year full of records for Novak Djokovic, but with a host of young talent threatening to launch a new era in the sport, time could be running out for the Serb to achieve one elusive goal.

This season saw him surpass Roger Federer for the most weeks spent as the world’s number one player, as well as winning three major titles to tie him with Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam wins (20).

However, his ambition to win the Calendar Slam, and take all four titles in 2021, was thwarted by a US Open final defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

Whatever the future holds for Djokovic, Eurosport expert Alex Corretja thinks he’s built a legacy for the sport and will always "be remembered because he will probably be the greatest” - despite what people may think about the man behind the baseline.

“I think in a way, Novak is a little bit misunderstood all the time. I don’t know if it is because of his character. Probably when he’s on court, he’s doing things that people pretty much don’t understand," said Corretja.

With Djokovic, Federer and Nadal dominating the men’s game for so long, the trio are often compared and judged against each other. Corretja thinks Djokovic’s raw emotion sets him apart.

"Roger is elegance. He is like, sweet. Everything comes natural. And Rafa is like, the biggest fighter of the whole history, probably," he said.

Novak is different. He can get upset.

"And he’s not thinking like, 'oh I can’t break the racket because I’m in the middle of 25,000 people and millions watching on TV.'

“He just lets his emotions out.”

One more Slam will statistically make Djokovic the greatest men's player of all time, as he looks to edge ahead of Federer and Nadal onto 21 major trophies.

With question marks still surrounding the Serb’s vaccination status, it’s unknown whether his latest chance to make history will come at next month’s Australia Open.

Corretja agrees and thinks, whether or not you’re a fan of him, that it is impossible to ignore Djokovic’s contribution to tennis.

“He deserves all the credit because for me, he’s just giving us so much, on court and off court, that I can only say thank you to him like Roger and Rafa what they bring to our sport," he said.

