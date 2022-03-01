Novak Djokovic will no longer be sponsored by Peugeot after the French carmaker pulled its affiliation with the Serbian star.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Peugeot's parent company Stellantis, broke the news but did not confirm whether it was related to Djokovic's ongoing decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The 34-year-old had played with the Peugeot logo on his shirt - after the company had confirmed they were sticking with their man - but it looks like that will no longer be the case going forward.

"We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic," Tavares said.

Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo claimed that Djokovic's vaccination status wasn't the reason for the split, rather Peugeot's difficult financial performance as a result of the pandemic.

Djokovic's next move in terms of tournaments remains unclear.

And there may be more still to come.

