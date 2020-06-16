Tennis

NY Governor Cuomo says U.S. Open to go ahead without fans

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S.

Open will be held without fans from Aug. 31-Sept. 13, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo said on Twitter the United States Tennis Association will take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players and staff at the Grand Slam tournament, including robust testing, additional cleaning and extra locker room space. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

What's On

