Simona Halep and Justine Henin reflect upon how much winning Grand Slams has changed them as people in the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
Simona Halep and Justine Henin talk very candidly about the intimidation factor of facing Serena Williams in big Grand Slam matches.
During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.
Simona Halep is star-struck by her "idol" Justine Henin on the latest very special lockdown edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
Former French Open champion Simona Halep reveals the secrets to the perfect forehand on clay with this in-depth explainer.
In a special 60 Second Pro, former French Open champion Simona Halep reveals her secrets to the perfect two-handed backhand.
Felix Auger-Aliassime speaks in heartfelt fashion on his initiative to help children in Togo on the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Bianca Andreescu speaks about her affection for Romania and how incredible the country's fans are on the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Bianca Andreescu gives her views on her astonishing breakthrough in 2019 and winning the US Open on the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
Canadian stars Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime discuss their 'incredible' breakthroughs and targeting the top of the game.