Olympics-Key facts about tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Games

Tennis is one of the original sports included in the first modern Games.

Here are some key facts about tennis at the Olympics.

Introduced: Tennis first featured in 1896, with a women's singles event added in 1900. Tennis disappeared from the programme after 1924 and did not officially return until 1988.

Events: There are five events in total - with singles and doubles tournaments for both men and women, as well as a mixed-doubles competition.

Rules and technique: The competition follows an elimination format similar to most major tennis tournaments, including the Grand Slams.

The surface at this year's Games is hardcourt. Hardcourts typically play fast and can benefit players with powerful serves.

Top competitors: With professionals permitted to compete, Olympic tennis regularly features athletes who have already achieved international fame.

America's Serena and Venus Williams have each won gold in both the singles and doubles competitions, while Britain's Andy Murray (2012, 2016) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (2008) are the most recent men's singles gold medallists.

There are, however, occasionally some surprises: At the 2016 Olympics, Monica Puig won Puerto Rico's first-ever gold medal after winning the women's singles tournament.

Sources: International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

