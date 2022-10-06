Home favourite and world No. 2 Ons Jabeur eased into the quarter-finals of the Jasmin Open in Tunisia with victory over Evgeniya Rodina.

Jabeur, who was born 10 miles away from where the tournament is being held in Monastir, needed less than an hour to win 6-1 6-3.

She will next face American Claire Liu.

Jabeur fired down six aces and won 78 per cent of points behind her first serve. She also broke four times and didn’t face a single break point on her own serve in a dominant display that delighted the home crowd.

She finished with a backhand drop shot that Rodina couldn’t scramble to reach.

The bottom half of the draw contains second seed Veronika Kudermetova and third seed Alize Cornet, who are set to meet in the semi-finals if they both win their quarter-final matches.

Alycia Parks followed up her shock victory over former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova with her first top-10 win over Maria Sakkari at the Agel Open in Ostrava.

World No. 144 Parks fired 59 winners, including 15 aces, in a 5-7 7-5 7-5 victory. Fourth seed Sakkari managed just nine winners.

Another American qualifier, Caty McNally, is also into the quarter-finals after beating Karolina Muchova 6-1 3-6 6-1.

McNally next faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who she beat in the semi-finals of the 2018 French Open girls' singles.

Home favourite Barbora Krejcikova advanced after Belinda Bencic withdrew ahead of their match due to a foot injury.

