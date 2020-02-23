Opelka beats Raonic and will face Nishioka for Delray title

Opelka, the fourth seed, came from behind to win 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3.

Nishioka had bested France's Ugo Humbert 1-6 6-4 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida tournament. The final was being held later on Sunday. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)