Opelka beats Raonic and will face Nishioka for Delray title
By Reuters

49 minutes agoUpdated 47 minutes ago

Feb 23 (Reuters) - American Reilly Opelka surprised Canada's second-seeded Milos Raonic in their rain-delayed semi-final to set up a meeting with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka for the Delray Beach Open title in Florida on Sunday.

Opelka, the fourth seed, came from behind to win 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3.

Nishioka had bested France's Ugo Humbert 1-6 6-4 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida tournament. The final was being held later on Sunday. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)

