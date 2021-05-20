"I condemn domestic violence in the strongest possible terms, and we the tennis community should create a policy to provide education, support, treatment, referrals, counselling, and other resources for players, their family members and others at risk." What Roger Federer should have said earlier this week in response to the allegations of abuse against Alexander Zverev. Allegations which Zverev strongly denies . (Full disclosure: Caitlin Thompson is the publisher of Racquet, which first reported the allegations.)

Instead, the game’s biggest celebrity, highest endorsement earner and co-holder of the record number of Grand-Slam titles (on the men’s side, anyway) had this to say:

“Sasha is a great guy,” and “...that’s super private stuff that I really don’t want to comment.”

Tennis Nottingham heralds start of pivotal summer for Murray YESTERDAY AT 10:00

When asked if the ATP should join many other professional sports leagues in creating a domestic violence policy by Ben Rothenberg , a tennis journalist who broke the story about Olya Sharypova’s claims of domestic violence and has been responsible for much of the follow up reporting, Federer responded.

"We’re independent contractors, I guess, so it’s maybe more complicated than others? Uff, I don’t know I haven’t… I feel like this is something very personal, and I guess when you’re employed at a club or in a league it’s something very different, in my opinion, because then you get a salary from there. But of course there needs to be a certain code, like they have on the court, but that one’s also gotten more and more strict over the years. So now you want to move over into the private life as well?"

Federer’s characterisation of tennis’ disorganised approach to setting rules, salaries and policy is both completely accurate and a spectacularly short-sighted way to understand the opportunity Zverev’s case provides. As a senior leader in tennis - having served multiple terms as part of the ATP Player Council - and one of the few celebrities who resonate outside the sport, Federer missed an obvious chance to accomplish a few very simple and overdue measures, as well as lay the case for ones that are more grandiose.

First, to state the obvious, Federer’s main unforced error was in failing to treat the subject matter correctly. David Kane, an editorial producer at Tennis Channel and a longtime WTA employee, summed it up perfectly: "Whether an athlete is an independent contractor or not, domestic abuse is never a ‘personal’ matter," he said.

Additionally, there is a giant gulf between articulating a complete and well-informed domestic violence policy, such as the one outlined above ( a straight plagiarism from the NBA , which has had rules and resources on the books for years, and revisits it each year) and calling the accused “a nice guy.”

Calls for the establishment of a policy have increased in recent months, both because of the Zverev case but also because of legal proceedings against Nikoloz Basilashvili, a Georgian tennis player who is currently being tried on charges that he physically attacked his ex-wife. Basilashvili has played a full ATP Tour schedule while the case has made its way through Georgian courts. The country only outlawed domestic violence in 2012, previously considering it a “private matter,” and the case has already shifted attitudes toward intimate partner abuse in the former Soviet republic.

Federer could have done some digging into the matter in the six months since full reporting about Zverev has appeared - especially since Zverev was at the time of the alleged incidents represented by Federer’s management company, Team8, and that one of the alleged incidents of abuse detailed by Sharypova happened at the Laver Cup, an event Team8 co-owns and runs. Zverev parted ways with Team8 , but hasn’t responded to questions about why.

The NBA joins boxing, the NFL Valorant esports and many other leagues and teams in having a code of conduct that encompasses behaviour on and off the court. Those other leagues' policies would have kept Basilashvili from competing until his case is resolved and would have had Zverev being independently investigated, removing the pressure and onus from the victim to press criminal charges (something we know women are loathe to do , given that they are often not found credible and subject to victim blaming) and placing it on a league determined to make sure its stars are representing the sport the way it deserves.

Calling for a policy change might have been too much to ask for a player more focused on his comeback on clay than a story that has been simmering in the backdrop, but Federer’s explanation of the fractious nature of tennis as to why we should all just drop it feels like a cop out. Instead it’s another reason, along with appearance fees and pay equity , that tennis needs a joint-gender governing body that can create binding policy.

Federer would be an obvious candidate to run it, given his on-court bona fides and off-court profile. But since he’s shown that he’s not interested in this kind of leadership, the best candidate of all is Andy Murray , who not only joined Novak Djokovic to call for an ATP policy on domestic violence, but has time and again proven his big-picture view when it comes to community health and gender equity. It’s a tough job, Andy, but tennis needs you.

ATP Geneva Federer: I expect better from myself, but season starts on grass YESTERDAY AT 20:46