Organisers postpone Thursday's matches at Western & Southern Open

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the U.S.
Open Grand Slam, will be suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organisers said in a statement.
"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," organisers said in a statement.
The tournament was scheduled to hold semi-final matches in both the men's and women's draws on Thursday but they will now resume on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
